Robinson Capital Management LLC Purchases 163,669 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 169.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 163,669 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 15,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance

MYN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 49,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,700. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0442 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.