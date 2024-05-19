Robinson Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,645 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund accounts for about 2.1% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 123,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,671 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MUC traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.84. 319,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,668. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

