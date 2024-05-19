Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rocket Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 29,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $15.60.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.44 million. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.