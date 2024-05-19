Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
Shares of RKT stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $15.60.
Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.44 million. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
