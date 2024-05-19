Roth Capital Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI)

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of VirTra in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for VirTra’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for VirTra’s FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get VirTra alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on VirTra from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of VirTra in a research report on Wednesday.

VirTra Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. VirTra has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $17.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). VirTra had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VirTra

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTSI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VirTra by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in VirTra by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in VirTra in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VirTra during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

About VirTra

(Get Free Report)

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.