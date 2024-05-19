Royal Harbor Partners LLC Grows Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,530 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 1.1% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 7,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.33.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,371. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.56. The stock has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $213.80 and a 52 week high of $291.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

