Royal Harbor Partners LLC Has $10.80 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 5.0% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Summit X LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 84,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLT traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,755,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,616,426. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $103.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.10. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

