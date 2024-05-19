Royal Harbor Partners LLC Has $13.18 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF were worth $13,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 495,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 380,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after buying an additional 170,941 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 234,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 141,350 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 72,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 51,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period.

Shares of HYBL stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $28.31. The stock had a trading volume of 28,757 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

