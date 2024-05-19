Royal Harbor Partners LLC Has $477,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after buying an additional 356,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $949,042,000 after purchasing an additional 153,168 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $960,397,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after buying an additional 759,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.24.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded up $1.99 on Friday, hitting $184.95. 5,562,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,349,375. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a PE ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

