Royal Harbor Partners LLC Purchases 2,585 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 6.2% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.77. 5,267,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,863,531. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.03. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.