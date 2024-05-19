Royal Harbor Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 21,349 JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

JGRO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,891. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $49.90 and a 12 month high of $71.30.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

