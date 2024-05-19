Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $43,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total transaction of $2,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $17,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total value of $2,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.53, for a total value of $4,042,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,707,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,005,846.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 635,499 shares of company stock worth $184,795,784 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.61.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,478,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,119. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.14 and its 200 day moving average is $272.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $276.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

