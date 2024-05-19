Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,749.06% and a negative return on equity of 182.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $0.65 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of Sangamo Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 31,003 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 63,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 201,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,960 shares during the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Featured Articles

