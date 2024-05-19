Sapphire Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $6.99 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 19th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $6.99 million and approximately $1,779.96 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,072.54 or 0.04641791 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00054037 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00019066 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012401 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003324 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,754,383,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,733,896,576 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

