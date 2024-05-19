Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.69.

NYSE:SAR opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $320.72 million, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $28.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 8.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Saratoga Investment by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 100,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 44,722 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2,604.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 82,860 shares during the period. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

