Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Shares Down 5%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as €213.00 ($229.03) and last traded at €220.00 ($236.56). Approximately 9,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €231.50 ($248.92).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €253.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €249.85.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

