SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $252.25.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SBAC

SBA Communications Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $199.38 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $258.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,368,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,691,000 after acquiring an additional 88,339 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 54.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,302 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 140.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,764 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,091,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,492,000 after purchasing an additional 153,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,765,000 after buying an additional 166,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.