Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,442 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Schlumberger by 3.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 12,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in Schlumberger by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,345 shares of company stock worth $5,774,965 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $48.59 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.72.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

