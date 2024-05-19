Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,680,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,004,000 after buying an additional 45,013 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,798,000 after buying an additional 266,516 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,896,000 after buying an additional 145,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,349,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,736,000 after buying an additional 95,086 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,762. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.19. The company has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

