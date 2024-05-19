Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Increased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 427,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 4.2% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $32,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,955 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 32,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $207,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.08. 2,112,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,461,762. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.19. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

