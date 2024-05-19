Scinai Immunotherapeutics Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, May 21st (NASDAQ:SCNI)

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, May 21st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 21st.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $841,500.00, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. It has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

