Scinai Immunotherapeutics Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, May 21st (NASDAQ:SCNI)

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, May 21st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 21st.
Scinai Immunotherapeutics Price Performance
Scinai Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $841,500.00, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55.
About Scinai Immunotherapeutics
