Scotiabank Increases Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$14.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.77.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$13.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of C$4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$5.46 and a 1-year high of C$14.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$710.46 million. Analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7897465 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudbay Minerals

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Articles

