Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Danaher by 7.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 15.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 8.4% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 52,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.31.

Danaher Stock Up 0.4 %

DHR stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $265.80. 3,187,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.50. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $265.94. The company has a market cap of $196.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,540 shares of company stock worth $43,523,481. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

