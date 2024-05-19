Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 79.3% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.33. 3,609,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,567,478. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $96.14.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCHP

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,403. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.