Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 750,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,880,000 after buying an additional 25,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $141.81. 1,380,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,403. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $149.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

