Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $1,935,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,723 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,777.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 15.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,239 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NSC traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.47. 1,310,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,796. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.78.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

