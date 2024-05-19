Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.40 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 451.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 65,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,752,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,703. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $89.28.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,765 shares of company stock valued at $745,822 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.