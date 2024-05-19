Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.1% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 25.0% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $142,334.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,584.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $134.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $145.28.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

