Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.77 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $10,759,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 812,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,430,000 after purchasing an additional 41,198 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 518.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 130,515 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 61,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,322 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TEL stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $151.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,081. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $152.14. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.93.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.89.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

