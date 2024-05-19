Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,260,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in MSCI by 1.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,634,000 after purchasing an additional 30,528 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 14.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,460,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,422,000 after purchasing an additional 179,508 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 32.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,502,000 after purchasing an additional 235,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,506,000 after buying an additional 57,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.53.

MSCI Stock Up 1.6 %

MSCI traded up $7.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $505.33. 878,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,311. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $517.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.17.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

