Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,928 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after buying an additional 18,664,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,051,291,000 after buying an additional 12,360,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,657 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,267,000 after buying an additional 5,475,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 61.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,323,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.74. 10,168,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,192,171. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.27. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

