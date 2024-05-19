Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,917,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 615.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 163,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,773,000 after buying an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.67. 764,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,338. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $312.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 45.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

