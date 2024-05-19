Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $44.46 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46,725 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 177,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Bell Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 21,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,062,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,511 shares of company stock worth $41,234,695. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %

GOOG traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.29. The stock had a trading volume of 16,546,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,773,608. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $177.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

