Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $7.21 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 10,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK traded up $4.51 on Friday, hitting $812.22. 394,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,644. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $792.31 and a 200-day moving average of $778.08. The stock has a market cap of $120.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.93 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.31 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,037 shares of company stock worth $61,743,127. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.