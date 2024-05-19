Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $9.07 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in S&P Global by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after acquiring an additional 428,737 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in S&P Global by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,538,000 after acquiring an additional 405,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,630,000 after purchasing an additional 309,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in S&P Global by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,827,000 after purchasing an additional 308,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $441.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,058. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $461.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $423.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.24. The firm has a market cap of $138.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

