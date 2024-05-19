Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 18,684.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.79. 1,627,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,060. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.14.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

