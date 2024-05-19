Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,204 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,204 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,698,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,635,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

