Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,274 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,274 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 19,363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,341,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $110,478,000 after purchasing an additional 292,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Mizuho raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.91.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,236,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 87.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

