Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,283 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,283 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 65,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 41,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $76.09. 9,490,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,925,826. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.98. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.