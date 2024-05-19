Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,209 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,801,000 after buying an additional 36,599 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,112,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,054 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,536 shares of company stock valued at $19,245,606. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,562. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.05 and its 200 day moving average is $106.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.40 and a 12-month high of $121.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.08.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

