Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,884 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,830,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,780,000 after buying an additional 423,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fastenal by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,582,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,957,000 after purchasing an additional 337,168 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,444,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,767,000 after buying an additional 413,572 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,745,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,563,000 after buying an additional 957,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,651,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,445,000 after buying an additional 568,372 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,364,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.6 %

FAST stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $66.42. 2,835,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,338. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.76. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07. Fastenal has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

