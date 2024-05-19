Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,025 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Centene by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 1.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Centene by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

CNC traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $78.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,640,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,685. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.41. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNC. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

