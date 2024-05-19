Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,501 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

LOW traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.11. 1,968,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,946. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.05.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

