Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,501 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.5 %
LOW traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.11. 1,968,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,946. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.05.
Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.67.
Lowe’s Companies Company Profile
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
