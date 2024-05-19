Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,111 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,111 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.50. 2,898,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,082,637. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on D. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

