Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,931,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,451,943,000 after acquiring an additional 170,453 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,797,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,975,000 after buying an additional 178,316 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 5.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,481,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,858,000 after acquiring an additional 246,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,598,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,022,000 after acquiring an additional 182,648 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,441,000 after acquiring an additional 554,968 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.65. 2,414,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,020. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.73 and a 200 day moving average of $121.04.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.40%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

