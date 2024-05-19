Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF) Shares Up 1%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:SVNDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 13.02 and last traded at 13.02. Approximately 7,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 2,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at 12.88.
Seven & i Trading Up 1.0 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 28.42.
About Seven & i
Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Seven & i
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.