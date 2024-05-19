Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHLS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHLS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 6.3 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.86. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $28.34.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $130.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.