Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VANQ. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Vanquis Banking Group to a speculative buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 123 ($1.54) to GBX 66 ($0.83) in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vanquis Banking Group from GBX 190 ($2.39) to GBX 140 ($1.76) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

LON VANQ opened at GBX 63.80 ($0.80) on Wednesday. Vanquis Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 43.15 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 234 ($2.94). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 50.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 95.73. The company has a market capitalization of £163.63 million, a PE ratio of -3,190.00 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Vanquis Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30,000.00%.

Vanquis Banking Group plc engages in the provision of personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products, as well as provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, van, and light commercial vehicles.

