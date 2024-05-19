Short Interest in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Rises By 5.5%

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 993,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BCLI
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $3.34.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.