Short Interest in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Rises By 5.5%

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 993,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:BCLI Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $3.34.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

