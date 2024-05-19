Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Expands By 5.6%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Givaudan Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $91.99 on Friday. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $61.39 and a 52-week high of $92.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.45.

Givaudan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9745 per share. This is an increase from Givaudan’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

