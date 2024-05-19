SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $779,000 Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

SCHH remained flat at $20.02 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,502. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

